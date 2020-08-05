Aren't you glad you don't see this every day?

A half-naked man reportedly made his way through the Walmart store in Breaux Bridge and he was seen knocking things over as customers attempted to get out of his way.

Some on social media say that the man appeared to be under the influence of something and in this video below you can see the man exiting the store.

A person in the store tells me that the fire alarms in the store were going off while the man walked through the store and kids in the store were seen crying.

According to a police officer on social media, the man was arrested at the scene. We are also told that the man allegedly attacked and chased people in the store.

As you can see in the video below, the man who was being escorted out of the building hit an elderly employee at the store.