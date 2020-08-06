Total Wine & More is Lafayette’s new wine and spirits retailer and it is NOW OPEN. Total Wine & More is the country’s largest independent fine wine retailer and we are so happy they chose Lafayette to be the second location in Louisiana. I went in to check it all out yesterday and I was super impressed. It seemed like the aisles of bottles were never-ending. The Lafayette store is about 30,000 square feet of wine, beer, spirits, and snacks.

Total Wine and More Facebook

The best part is that everything is priced to be the guaranteed lowest price around. I visited with Brian Bajat the Lafayette store manager, yesterday and he said if a customer can even find a price lower than his, he will match the price.

They have every budget available to you. You can spend as much or as little as you want when you are shopping for your wine or spirit of choice. The Maryland-based retailer carries about 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits, and 2,500 beers. They have a great local selection with Louisiana products. But, if you want to try something different, they carry a lot that can’t be found at any other store.

Staff Photo

The expertly trained staff is always there to help anyone with questions or anyone needing suggestions. They are incredibly knowledgeable and always ready to help.

When touring the place yesterday, I was surprised to see a huge walk-in cigar humidor. I know a lot of people here in Acadiana love a good cigar to complement their drink of choice.

Staff Photo

Bajat said something yesterday that really stood out. He said they’re not just selling wine. They’re selling experiences.

We're not just selling wine. We're selling experiences. That's why it's so fun to engage with our customers. They may be buying this wine for a dinner party or an engagement or an anniversary, so forever that wine is tied to that experience. – Brian Bajat

Total Wine & More is now open in Lafayette at 4407 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and they are open 9 am to 10 pm Monday through Saturday and 9 am to 9 pm on Sundays. They will also be doing tastings on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 pm and on Sundays from 2 to 6 pm. There are many ways to shop for your convenience. You can shop online and pick-up or have them deliver, or shop in the store. Start shopping now at totalwine.com