Get Paid $120K To Move To California And Drink Wine

Wait, I could get paid big bucks to drink wine and move to California? Umm, yes please. Murphy-Goode Winery in Sonoma County, California is hiring someone off of the internet to move to wine country for a year, learn the industry, and drink wine. If you’re thinking, the cost of living in California is the catch, guess what? They’re paying $10,000 a month AND giving you a free place to live. If that weren’t enough, you get 30 free cases of wine too. This sounds like a dream job.

The website says the first 90 days on the job will be job shadowing winemaker, Dave Ready Jr. You will be exploring all aspects of harvest. From there, the team at Murphy-Goode Winery will work with you and your passions to help you choose your path in the wine business.

To apply, all you need to do is upload a video of yourself. Yes, the video is your application. You have to show them why you are a really ‘Goode’ candidate. Obviously, creativity is key here. You have until the end of June to submit your video. For more information, click here.

So hey, if you have trouble deciding if you want Cabernet, Chardonnay, or Zinfindel, this might be the perfect job for you.