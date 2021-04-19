Guy Tapes Live Crawfish to His Beer and Things Go Exactly As You Would Expect

This could be the Cajun drinking game that no one saw coming.

Speaking of not seeing it coming, this guy probably didn't see this crawfish coming, but he definitely felt it. In a video posted to Facebook by Colton Stevens, we see a man holding a beer in what looks like a patio setting.

The video seems to be a TikTok from CalebAaronBrown, and if you look closely you can see the man has a live crawfish taped to the can of beer as he pulls it toward his mouth to take a sip. As he goes bottoms up with his cold brew the crawfish did exactly what crawfish do and in the next frame, we see its claws attached to the man's face.

I'm not sure why anyone would purposely do this, but the same thing could be said for every popular drinking game.

So my next question is: Did this guy just create the next Cajun drinking game? Also, will this be a staple at every crawfish boil? Has this been happening everywhere and I've just been oblivious to it?

In the comments people tagged friends, saying they planned to try it at their next crawfish boil. Another man wondered how he hadn't thought of doing this in all his years of drinking.

Either way, I have to issue the disclaimer that it's probably best that you don't try this at home, and if you do, chances are you will end up with the same result.

But if you have done this, please share your experience (or maybe your videos?) with me.