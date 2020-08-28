Busch Beer Now Has Beer for Dogs ‘Busch Dog Brew’

Most dogs love the taste of beer, and who can blame them right? But, beer is actually not good for dogs. Busch has just literally said, "Hold My Beer" and announced they're releasing a Busch beer for dogs.

Wednesday 08/26 was National Dog Day, but you probably missed that memo because of the whole category 4 Hurricane thing, so it's understandable. I bring this up because a couple of days ago on National Dog Day, Busch Beer announced their new beer for dogs Busch Dog Brew.

The new Busch Dog Brew is made from bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric, and ginger.

The Busch Dog Brew is non-alcoholic.

Read more over at busch.com.