Wine Popsicle Recipes Just In Time For Warmer Weather

Louisiana is known for hot weather and consuming alcoholic beverages. Warmer weather is finally coming with spring and summer almost here an that means we will be looking for ways to cool down in the heat and humidity we are known for. Now is the time to practice making delicious wine-popsicles so you can have them perfected by the time you entertain this summer.

Wine popsicles, Frose, Frozen Wine, whatever you want to call them, they’re delicious. I came across these wine pop recipes on Chowhound and wanted to share my lucky find with you.

Making wine popsicles is actually really easy. You can make the refreshing treats in four simple steps.

Step 1:

Choose which wine you’d like to use. Red or white.

Step 2:

Select your additional flavors, for example: strawberries, peaches, chocolate. Get creative with your additional ingredients.

Step 3:

Mix your wine (cooked down on the stove if it’s red), fruit or other ingredients, sugar, and usually another liquid (simple syrup, juice, or citrus) in a food processor until it reaches your desired consistency.

Step 4:

Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and freeze for a minimum of 8 hours.

Boom. That easy for cool, delicious, adult treat.

