Report: High School Football in Louisiana Starting No Earlier Than Oct. 8

According to media reports, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has notified high schools in the state that the upcoming football season will be delayed until October amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine sent out a memo to member schools earlier today that includes updated calendars for all its fall sports.

The official statement from the LHSAA is expected to be released later this afternoon.

The dates included in the memo for football are open-ended and do not include dates for the championship games.

The memo does include a September 8 start date for the volleyball regular season while cross country and swimming remain with an August 31 start to their regular seasons.

This decision was expected as Louisiana and Alabama were the only states in the National Federation of High Schools southern region that had not announced some sort of delay to fall sports.

We'll follow this story and update with any new information.