Coach Billy Napier and Staff Remember Coach D.J. Looney [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football lost a great man over the weekend.

31-year-old D.J. Looney tragically passed away of a heart attack at a team workout last Saturday morning.

Stories of Looney's indelible spirit, sense of humor, elite coaching, jovial nature, and undeniable impact have filled our airwaves this week.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head coach Billy Napier, assistant head coach/RBs coach Jabbar Juluke, wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator Tim Leger, and current LSU assistant director of player personnel David Bowen (who coached with Looney at Georgie and Mississippi State), all joined my show this week to open up about their emotions following his death and paint a picture of the incredible man he was.