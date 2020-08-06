USDA Buying $30 Million Worth of Shrimp to Help the Industry
Here is a bit of good news for Louisiana shrimpers as the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it's buying $30 million worth of shrimp to help the seafood industry.
The move will help with food insecurities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The USDA is making this purchase under the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935, which provides emergency food assistance to states and food banks nationwide.
Many Louisiana shrimpers should benefit from this purchase. Over the last few months, boats have been docked and processors have also been shut down.
Additionally, restaurants closed for stretches during the crisis, and as a result, there has not been as much demand for shrimp.
The Louisiana Shrimp Task Force held a meeting on Wednesday to make sure that these local companies are getting the help they need to stay afloat during the pandemic.
U.S. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement in support of this move:
I applaud the Trump Administration for approving $30 million of shrimp purchases under the Section 32 program, which distributes emergency food assistance to states and food banks nationwide. This is great news for the U.S. shrimp industry, including Louisiana shrimpers, who tirelessly work to provide their delicious, world-class product. This program will support our shrimpers who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing U.S. shrimp proudly produced in Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast to the families who need it most.