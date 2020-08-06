Cheetos Is Making Mac & Cheese Now And Fans Are Going Crazy. Here’s Where You Can Get Yours
Cheetos for dinner is now socially acceptable.
The popular snack brand is entering the lunch and dinner world with mac & cheese that will be available in their most famous flavors, including Flamin' Hot. The revelation of Cheetos Mac & Cheese was first posted by @candyhunting on Instagram and fans went wild.
Once it was posted, other Instagrammers posted about the new Cheetos mac & cheese which only fanned the flames for people to go absolutely crazy for this tasty new treat.
It seems that the Cheetos mac & cheese is available in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, and Cheddar Jalapeno. PepsiCo confirmed that the new mac will be available at Walmart stores on August 8 and online via their website as well.
The flavors will be available in a box and cup format and there is mention that the price point will be more than affordable (less than a dollar!).
My only question now is: what flavor will you be trying?