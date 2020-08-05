WATCH: Mike Trout Homers in First At-Bat After Having a Son

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sports have a way of making us feel good and spreading positive vibes with little underlying stories within the game.

On Tuesday night we got a good one from superstar Mike Trout in Seattle.

Trout was on leave from the Los Angeles Angels due to having his first child, a son named Beckham Aaron Trout. When he returned he brought himself back into the lineup in a very appropriate manner via MLB Twitter:

This is such a cool moment from Trout who undoubtedly wanted to play well and who was feeling good after his first son was born with the dad strength.

The Angels ended up beating the Mariners 5-3 and Trout finished the game going 1 for 3 with a walk and that home run.

