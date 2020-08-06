It's hard to understand people through a protective facial mask. That's what prompted a Japanese robotics company to design an inexpensive protective face mask that has a built-in computer that will amplify your voice and also translate speech into eight different languages.

The C-Mask is being sold by Donut Robotics. These masks were developed to improve human communication while offering protection from the Coronavirus. It's white protective plastic covering can be washed and sanitized.

Regular speech becomes clearer and the new C-Mask can even be Bluetooth-connected to a smartphone. It will also translate Japanese into Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indonesian, English, Spanish and French. If these technically advanced masks catch on in Japan, Donut Robotics plans to make them available in the UK and U.S in April of 2021. The C-Mask is extremely affordable costing under $50.