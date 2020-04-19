Myths And Facts About Alcohol And Its Effect On COVID – 19

Fake news continues to spread faster than the coronavirus itself.

Facebook and other sites like YouTube have been going out of their way to dispel fake news about COVID - 19. It may seem like overkill, but ridiculous things continue to be accepted as fact after popping up on social media. A big example of this has been the idea that drinking alcohol will kill COVID - 19 or other viruses. The World Health Organization was prompted by the popularity of this idea on social media to issue a six-page fact sheet about alcohol and its effects on the human body and viruses. Here are the myths and facts according to that sheet.