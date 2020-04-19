Myths And Facts About Alcohol And Its Effect On COVID – 19
Fake news continues to spread faster than the coronavirus itself.
Facebook and other sites like YouTube have been going out of their way to dispel fake news about COVID - 19. It may seem like overkill, but ridiculous things continue to be accepted as fact after popping up on social media. A big example of this has been the idea that drinking alcohol will kill COVID - 19 or other viruses. The World Health Organization was prompted by the popularity of this idea on social media to issue a six-page fact sheet about alcohol and its effects on the human body and viruses. Here are the myths and facts according to that sheet.
- 1
Myth: Drinking alcohol kills COVID - 19
Alcohol of at least 60% works as a skin disinfectant, but drinking alcohol does not kill COVID - 19.
- 2
Drinking Strong Alcohol Kills Viruses In Inhaled Air
Strong alcohol of any kind does not protect the mouth, throat, or sinuses by killing COVID - 19 or any virus.
- 3
Alcohol is good for the body's immune system
Alcohol does not stimulate the body's immune system; in fact, it actually lowers immunity and can make a person more prone to contracting illnesses. Also, hydration is crucial to health and immunity and alcohol causes dehydration.
- 4
The More You Know...
Click here to read the full release from the World Health Organization that has more information about general physical and mental health and alcohol consumption.