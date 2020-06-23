Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic, the #1 ranked men's tennis player in the world, said today he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Djokovic is one of several individuals who took part in a charity tennis exhibition series played in Croatia and Serbia last week, a series he put together.

The purpose of the matches was to raise money to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Is it ironic? Not really. This is not a case of something happening in the opposite way to what is expected.

The matches did not practice proper social distancing guidelines, as fans packed the stands and players interacted closely with one another and with attendees.

In addition to Djokovic, other tennis pros to test positive following their play in the tournament are three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki, and Borna Coric.

"Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were," Djokovic said in a media statement today. "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine.

"It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this. We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met."

According to Djokovic's media team, he is asymptomatic.