Comeaux and UL Grad Lands Big-Time HS Football Coaching Gig

It's an odd time for high school sports with the current temperature of the world as it is right now with some much uncertainty about a lot of things but specifically amateur sports.

For one local Acadiana product, the uncertainty is something he's going to have to deal with, adjust to, and make the best of as he gets an opportunity to take control of a high school program.

Garrett Kreamer, a graduate of Comeaux High and the University of Louisiana where he was a graduate assistant. He then transitioned to coaching the wide-outs at Pearl River Community College and Tyler Junior College.

According to Shreveport Times Jimmy Watson, former Evangel coach Byron Dawson resigned this past February and their Chancellor Deny Duron named himself the new head football coach. However, he knew he wanted somebody else to run the program but not just anybody he was looking for somebody with specific qualifications and personality traits.

“I’ve never wanted this to be just a football team and we needed a leader who models what we teach. I spent four months watching Garrett Kreamer and I’m impressed with what I’ve seen.” (Shreveport Times Jimmy Watson)

The Evangel Eagles are a very highly thought of program with much recent success. Over the previous seven years, they've tallied a 61-22 record, have only lost one district game, and have won the previous seven district titles (1-5A for six and 1-4A for one).

From the article, Kreamer is extremely excited about the opportunity to lead a program.

“I’m so happy and honored to join the prestigious high school football program at Evangel... I thank Pastor Denny for believing in me and handing over the keys to this program to me." Kreamer added, "I was prayed to Evangel. I’m sure of that. It’s a bigger calling to me to come to this school than just coaching football."

Best of luck to coach Kreamer with the Evangel football program.

Here's a look at their 2020 football schedule.