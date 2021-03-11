Check Out Krispy Kreme’s Green Doughnuts

St. Patrick's Day is this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, and a lot of things are turning green, even Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Can you believe we're already halfway through March, St' Patrick's Day is right around the corner. Although St. Patrick's Day celebrations will be a hybrid of prior celebrations or canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic, green will still be a popular color this St. Patrick's Day.

Krispy Kreme has unveiled their St. Patrick's Day doughnuts and most people love 'um.

Yesterday, Krispy Kreme rolled out 4 different green "themed" doughnuts, Lucky Gold Coin, Lucky Sprinkles, Lucky Unicorn and Lucky Leprechaun.