Saints Re-Sign Dwayne Washington

The New Orleans Saints will apparently be bringing back a key member of their special teams over the last three seasons to their 2021 squad.

Running back/special teamer Dwayne Washington reportedly re-signed with the team on Tuesday.

Washington carried the football eight times for 15 yards while registering two tackles over 11 games for New Orleans in 2020.

The 26-year old Washington saw action in all 16 games for the Saints during the 2019 campaign, primarily on special teams, but did carry the football 8 times for 60 yards, while catching one pass for six yards.

Back in 2018, his first with the Saints, Washington compiled 154 rushing yards on 27 carries, while also totaling three tackles on special teams.

Washington, who played his collegiate football at the University of Washington, has appeared in 40 career games for the Saints, rushing for 229 yards on 43 carries, while also racking up seven tackles on special teams.