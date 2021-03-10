NFL Finally Announces 2021 Salary Cap, Saints Fans React With Memes

It came a few days later than expected, but the NFL has finally informed all 32 teams what the 2021 salary cap number will be.

$182.5 million is $15.7 less than the 2020 salary cap.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL general managers were operating with the surmise of the cap number growing higher each season.

However, due to the pandemic, the NFL's overall revenue did not experience the exponential growth it would have otherwise.

As a result, many teams have been shredding salary off their cap, either by releasing players or restructuring contracts.

Unofficially, the Saints are around $40 million over the cap number based on the latest reported transactions. (Most recently, the expected release of LB Kwon Alexander)

Entering this offseason, New Orleans was roughly $78 million over the cap, leading many NFL pundits to declare the Saints are in "salary cap hell", with dire predictions of a complete roster overhaul, and more modest predictions of the team being unable to keep its young core together.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has been notably innovative in the past when it comes to getting below the cap while fielding a solid football team, despite the cap constraints many national analysts have claimed would prevent New Orleans from being competitive.

Stay tuned.

