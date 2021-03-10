UL Football Offers Trio of Recruits

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns recently offered scholarships to a trio of standout high school players who they hope to have as part of their 2022 signing class, including two from The Lonestar State and one from The Magnolia State.

Tre Emory, a defensive tackle who currently attends Mount Pleasant High School, located in Mount Pleasant, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle, Emory has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma St., Colorado, Kansas, Houston, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, UTSA, Virginia Tech, and Washington St.

Derrick Brown, who currently attends Texas High School, located in Texarkana, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by the Cajuns.

A 6-foot-4, 210-pound defensive end, Brown has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona, Arkansas, Arkansas St., Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Houston, Kansas, Kansas St., Kentucky, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Ole Miss, Penn St., SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Utah, UTSA, and Vanderbilt.

Kenyon Clay, who currently attends Union High School, located in Union, Mississippi, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by the Cajuns.

A 6-foot, 206-pound running back, Clay has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Georgetown, Army, and Southern Mississippi.

All three are scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.