Saints Release Emmanuel Sanders, Sanders Shares Farewell Message to the Team
Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been released by the New Orleans Saints.
The news broke after Sanders shared it on his Instagram page, along with a nice farewell message to the team.
In one season with the Saints, Sanders made an impact, finishing 2020 with 61 receptions for 726 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Here's a rundown of players the team has released thus far.
With the releases of linebacker Kwon Alexander and Sanders, general manager Mickey Loomis continues to push closer to the $182.5 salary cap.
