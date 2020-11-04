Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report, Brees & Kamara Limited
Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.
If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.
The first injury report of the week for the Saints and Buccaneers was released today, ahead of their huge Sunday night matchup.
Quarterback Drew Brees (shoulder) and running back Alvin Kamara (foot) were both limited today.
Saints reporter Nick Underhill of Neworleans.Football has more on Brees and Kamara following today's practice.
All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) was on the practice field, but it remained in a limited capacity, as was wide receiver Marques Callaway (ankle).
Starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was back on the practice field after missing the last two games due to a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts New Orleans (5-2) this Sunday night at 7:15.
Here's a full rundown of the Wednesday injury report for both teams.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Justin Hardee
|Groin
|DNP
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Knee
|DNP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|LP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|FP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DL
|William Gholston
|Res./Covid-19
|DNP
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Illness
|DNP
|G
|Ali Marpet
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Finger
|LP
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|Hip/Groin
|LP
|LB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Mike Edwards
|Groin
|LP
|S
|Antoine Winfield
|Shoulder
|FP