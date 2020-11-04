Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report, Brees & Kamara Limited

Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the Saints and Buccaneers was released today, ahead of their huge Sunday night matchup.

Quarterback Drew Brees (shoulder) and running back Alvin Kamara (foot) were both limited today.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill of Neworleans.Football has more on Brees and Kamara following today's practice.

All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) was on the practice field, but it remained in a limited capacity, as was wide receiver Marques Callaway (ankle).

Starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was back on the practice field after missing the last two games due to a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts New Orleans (5-2) this Sunday night at 7:15.

Here's a full rundown of the Wednesday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant         DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
CBJustin HardeeGroinDNP
DTSheldon RankinsKneeDNP
QBDrew BreesRight ShoulderLP
RBAlvin KamaraFootLP
WRMarquez CallawayAnkleLP
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringLP
GNick EastonConcussionFP

 

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DLWilliam GholstonRes./Covid-19DNP
CBJamel DeanIllnessDNP
GAli MarpetConcussionDNP
WRChris GodwinFingerLP
WRScotty MillerHip/GroinLP
LBJason Pierre-PaulKneeLP
SMike EdwardsGroinLP
SAntoine WinfieldShoulderFP
