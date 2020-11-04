Wednesday injury reports, the first of a Sunday game week for NFL teams, often give a glimpse into what the lineup could look like Sunday.

If a player is able to practice on a limited basis, they're trending in the right direction, barring a setback. If they can't practice, it's worth following on the next few days of injury reports.

The first injury report of the week for the Saints and Buccaneers was released today, ahead of their huge Sunday night matchup.

Quarterback Drew Brees (shoulder) and running back Alvin Kamara (foot) were both limited today.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill of Neworleans.Football has more on Brees and Kamara following today's practice.

All-Pro Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) was on the practice field, but it remained in a limited capacity, as was wide receiver Marques Callaway (ankle).

Starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was back on the practice field after missing the last two games due to a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

Tampa Bay (6-2) hosts New Orleans (5-2) this Sunday night at 7:15.

Here's a full rundown of the Wednesday injury report for both teams.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday CB Justin Hardee Groin DNP DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP QB Drew Brees Right Shoulder LP RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP WR Marquez Callaway Ankle LP WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP G Nick Easton Concussion FP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday DL William Gholston Res./Covid-19 DNP CB Jamel Dean Illness DNP G Ali Marpet Concussion DNP WR Chris Godwin Finger LP WR Scotty Miller Hip/Groin LP LB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee LP S Mike Edwards Groin LP S Antoine Winfield Shoulder FP