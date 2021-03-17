Former Saints Receiver Emmanuel Sanders to Sign With Bills

The leading receiver for the New Orleans Saints during the 2020 NFL season has apparently found himself a new home.

Emmanuel Sanders, who played one season in New Orleans, has reportedly agreed to contract terms with the Buffalo Bills.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the deal is worth $6 million over one season.

The 34-year Sanders was released by the Saints on March 10, after catching 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns last season.

The Saints signed Sanders to a two-year, $16 million deal back in April of last year.

A veteran of 11 NFL seasons, Sanders has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-2013), Denver Broncos (2014-2018), Sam Francisco 49ers (2018-2019), and the Saints.

Sanders has appeared in 158 career games, including 109 as a starter, compiling 662 receptions for 8,619 yards and 47 touchdowns.