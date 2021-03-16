Every Saints Player Released and the Cap Savings of Each One

Fan favorites. Starters. Veterans. Released. The Saints were forced to make some tough roster decisions in order to get below the 2021 NFL mandated salary cap of $182.5 million.

Entering the offseason, the Saints were around $90 million over the cap.

General manager Mickey Loomis has been busy, restructuring a plethora of contracts with players currently on the roster, and had to release a large number of key players.

Every Saints Player Released in 2021 and the Cap Savings of Each One

