Saints vs Bears Final Injury Report, Thomas & Others OUT
Will New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas see the field for the first time since week 1? Not this week.
After practicing on a limited basis for the second consecutive day, there was hope Thomas may play in Sunday's matchup at Chicago against the Bears. Unfortunately, his official game status is OUT.
In addition, rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), who led the team in receptions last Sunday in a win versus Carolina, is also OUT.
Starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be out again this week due to COVID-19.
New Orleans will be very limited at wide receiver.
The Bears have their own injury issues, as evidenced by their lengthy injury report, although only one of their players is officially OUT.
Here's a full rundown of the final injury report of the week for the Saints and Bears.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Khalil Mack
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Ted Ginn
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|C
|Cody Whitehair
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|Back
|LP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Eddie Jackson
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|S
|Sherrick McManis
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|OL
|Rashaad Coward
|Finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
|OL
|Jason Spriggs
|Back
|FP
|FP
|FP