Will New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas see the field for the first time since week 1? Not this week.

After practicing on a limited basis for the second consecutive day, there was hope Thomas may play in Sunday's matchup at Chicago against the Bears. Unfortunately, his official game status is OUT.

In addition, rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), who led the team in receptions last Sunday in a win versus Carolina, is also OUT.

Starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be out again this week due to COVID-19.

New Orleans will be very limited at wide receiver.

The Bears have their own injury issues, as evidenced by their lengthy injury report, although only one of their players is officially OUT.

Here's a full rundown of the final injury report of the week for the Saints and Bears.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring DNP LP LP Out WR Marquez Callaway Ankle DNP LP LP Out G Nick Easton Concussion LP DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead Elbow LP LP LP

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest DNP FP FP LB Khalil Mack Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable WR Ted Ginn NIR-Rest DNP FP FP WR Cordarrelle Patterson Quad DNP DNP LP Questionable WR Allen Robinson Concussion DNP DNP DNP Doubtful C Cody Whitehair Calf DNP DNP DNP Out TE Cole Kmet Back LP FP FP S Eddie Jackson Knee LP LP FP Questionable S Sherrick McManis Hamstring LP LP FP Questionable OL Rashaad Coward Finger FP FP FP OL Jason Spriggs Back FP FP FP