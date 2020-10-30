Saints vs Bears Final Injury Report, Thomas & Others OUT

Will New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas see the field for the first time since week 1? Not this week.

After practicing on a limited basis for the second consecutive day, there was hope Thomas may play in Sunday's matchup at Chicago against the Bears. Unfortunately, his official game status is OUT.

In addition, rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), who led the team in receptions last Sunday in a win versus Carolina, is also OUT.

Starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be out again this week due to COVID-19.

New Orleans will be very limited at wide receiver.

The Bears have their own injury issues, as evidenced by their lengthy injury report, although only one of their players is officially OUT.

Here's a full rundown of the final injury report of the week for the Saints and Bears.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant          DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRMichael ThomasAnkle/HamstringDNPLPLPOut
WRMarquez CallawayAnkleDNPLPLPOut
GNick EastonConcussionLPDNPDNPOut
TTerron ArmsteadElbowLPLPLP

 

CHICAGO BEARS INJURY REPORT

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TEJimmy GrahamNIR-RestDNPFPFP
LBKhalil MackAnkleDNPDNPLPQuestionable
WRTed GinnNIR-RestDNPFPFP
WRCordarrelle PattersonQuadDNPDNPLPQuestionable
WRAllen RobinsonConcussionDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
CCody WhitehairCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
TECole KmetBackLPFPFP
SEddie JacksonKneeLPLPFPQuestionable
SSherrick McManisHamstringLPLPFPQuestionable
OLRashaad CowardFingerFPFPFP
OLJason SpriggsBackFPFPFP
