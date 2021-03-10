Kansas to Pay Les Miles $1.9 in Settlement Following Termination

Kansas University will pay former head coach Les Miles nearly $2 million in a settlement following his termination on Monday.

Miles and the University settled for $1,991,062.50. That's obviously a lot less than he would have made through the life of his contract as he had about $8 million left. That contract went through 2023.

Miles' termination came days after sexual harassment allegations surfaced from his time coaching the LSU Tigers. Kansas placed Miles on administrative leave Friday.

Kansas University Athletic Director Jeff Long released a statement on Monday following the announcement of Miles' departure but did not address the allegations. The athletic department only called its decision "mutual."

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans, and everyone involved with our football program,” Long’s statement read. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Les Miles finished a measly 3-18 in his two seasons at the helm of the Jayhawks.