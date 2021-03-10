Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Falls To Mississippi State Bulldogs To Begin Road Trip

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns traveled to Starkville, Mississippi to begin a 6-day road trip with a game against the #3 team in college baseball, Mississippi State. The mid-week matchup ended with a score of 4-0, Louisiana on the losing end.

Here is a look at the Cajuns' starting lineup today, with Austin Perrin getting the start in front of a packed stadium in Starkville. @RaginCajunsBSB will all of the updates for today's game.

Of course, the State of Mississippi recently reopened to 100% which allowed for many more fans to be present at this Wednesday night game. It would be the first chance the Ragin' Cajuns have had to play in front of thousands of fans in quite some time.

The brights did shine extra bright on the MS State field, with the Ragin' Cajuns falling behind early in the game thanks to an infield error. MS State went up 2-0 after the first.

The Cajuns had serious trouble getting runners around throughout the entire game, as the MS State Bulldogs held their lead. Perrin was replaced by Connor Cooke in the third inning.

Brandon Talley came in to replace Cooke, which eventually led to Conor Angel coming out of the bullpen with runners on base and no outs. Angel could not hold the Bulldogs off, and MS State added two more to their lead.

More Ragin' Cajuns were able to get on base as the game went on, but none could get around the diamond to give UL their first score of the game. Jason Nelson came in to pitch in the bottom of the 8th inning, as the Cajuns bullpen was getting its work in.

The Ragin' Cajuns went into the top of the 9th inning without having scored all game and they did not want to begin their road-trip without putting at least one run on the board here in Starkville.

Ben Fitzgerald couldn't get on to start off the Cajuns last chance, but a single by Bobby Lada got UL going. That single was immediately followed up by a Drake Osborn double that sent Lada to third base. UL had one out with two men on and one out.

Carson Roccaforte was up to bat, but grounded out to make it two outs and runners on second and third. Julian Brock came in to pinch-hit and hoped to give the Cajuns a much desired RBI before this game ended.

Brock, unfortunately, could not help Louisiana out and struck out to end the game.

The final score was Louisiana 0, MS State 4. Louisiana will continue on to Southern Miss to begin a three-game series on Friday.

