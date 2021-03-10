WATCH: Terrifying Scene on ESPN Columbia Set as Wall Falls on Analyst [Video]

A scary scene unfolded yesterday on an ESPN FC set in Columbia.

Soccer journalist Carlos Orduz was seated on the edge of the six-man panel before his face was slammed into the desk with great force after a set wall came crashing down.

The scary moment caused the show to go into a commercial.

Fortunately, Orduz is okay, sharing his status on Twitter.

"They've already checked me. Absolutely nothing happened apart from the scare. I want to tell you that I am fine. Thank God." - Carlos Orduz

'Thank God' is a good way to put it. Upon initial viewing, I was fearful Orduz suffered long-term damage.

