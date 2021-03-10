Former Big XII Assistant Coach Praises Cajundome

The Cajundome may be over 35 years old, but it still recently drew praise from a current junior college and former assistant coach of a Big XII basketball program.

Eric Colbert, currently an assistant coach at Holmes Community College, located in Goodman, Mississippi, declared the Cajundome "the best arena in Louisiana" during a recent visit.

Colbert was at the Cajundome on Tuesday to watch potential recruits play in the semifinals of the Louisiana Boys State Championships.

A veteran of 13 seasons as an assistant coach at the junior college level, Colbert also spent two seasons as the Player Development Coach at the University of Nebraska.

Colbert's NJCAA experience includes stints at Independence Community College, Angelina College, Pratt Community College, and Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.