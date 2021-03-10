Coach Babineaux on Lineup Decisions, Matchup at #2 MSU, How Travel Bonds a Team & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun associate head baseball coach Anthony Babineaux joined me this morning on my show, as he does every Wednesday during the season, to talk all things UL baseball.

This morning we covered the pitching depth, what goes into a starting lineup decision, Connor Angel's 4 outings this season, the team's current 5-day road trip, the various ways team travel has changed over the years, why the team bonding aspect of travel remains the same, the matchup with #2 Mississippi State, the future of college baseball scheduling, the possibility of the season taking place later in the year and much more.

Louisiana is back on the diamond tonight in Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the #2 Mississippi State Bulldogs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00, with radio pregame beginning at 5:30 on ESPN1420, ESPN1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.

Austin Perrin is expected to make the start for the Cajuns.

