STM’s Bryce Boullion Offered by NAIA School

A local prep football standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by a school in the midwest.

Bryce Boullion, who attends St. Thomas More, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by Sterling College, an NAIA school located in Sterling Kansas.

The all-time leading tackler in St. Thomas More football history, Boullion accumulated 127 stops in 2019.

An outstanding student, Boullion reportedly carries a 3.6 GPA.

Boullion is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.