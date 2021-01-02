Man Takes Pants Off and Gives To Homeless Person [VIDEO]

How sweet is this?

Watch as a man takes his own pants off and donates them to a homeless guy in Fresno, California.

According to the woman in the video, the couple spotted the man outside a fast-food restaurant on a night when it was about 40-degrees out and the man homeless guy was without pants.

As you can hear in the video below, the man's wife is a bit emotional and she even notes that the homeless guy had no clothes, thus that is why her husband did what he did for him.

I hope that this video reminds you that there are still so many good people out there. Often we ask for "good news" on social media, well here you go.