Man Takes Pants Off and Gives To Homeless Person [VIDEO]

YouTube

How sweet is this?

Watch as a man takes his own pants off and donates them to a homeless guy in Fresno, California.

According to the woman in the video, the couple spotted the man outside a fast-food restaurant on a night when it was about 40-degrees out and the man homeless guy was without pants.

As you can hear in the video below, the man's wife is a bit emotional and she even notes that the homeless guy had no clothes, thus that is why her husband did what he did for him.

I hope that this video reminds you that there are still so many good people out there. Often we ask for "good news" on social media, well here you go.

 

Filed Under: homeless, pants
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top