NFL Playoff Picture Heading into Week 17

The final week of the 2020 NFL regular season schedule is set for this weekend with a number of division titles, playoff spots, and seeding spots still to be determined, as well as the top spot in the NFC.

Keep in mind; seven teams in each conference will participate in the playoffs this year, with only the top-seed receiving a first-round bye.

Below, let's take a look at the teams still alive, and possible playoff scenarios:

AFC

1)---Kansas City Chiefs---The Chiefs, who will host the Chargers this week, are 14-1 and have clinched the top-seed in the AFC playoffs.

2)---Pittsburgh Steelers---The Steelers who are 12-3, have clinched the AFC North and a playoff spot and can secure the number two seed if they beat win at Cleveland this week, or if the Bills lose to the Dolphins.

3)---Buffalo Bills---The 12-3 Bills have clicked the AFC East and a playoff spot. They hold the tiebreaker of Pittsburgh, so they can secure the number two seed with a win over the Dolphins and a Pittsburgh loss to the Browns.

4)---Tennessee Titans---The Titans, who are 10-5, are tied with the Colts for first place atop the AFC South, with Tennessee holding the tiebreaker. So, should the Titans win at the Texans this week, they would win the division. They'd also win the division with an Indianapolis loss to the Jaguars. Should they lose, they could still make the playoff with losses by both the Dolphins and Ravens.

5)---Miami Dolphins---The 10-5 Dolphins can secure a spot in the playoff with a win at Buffalo this week or a loss by the Ravens, Browns, or Colts.

6)---Baltimore Ravens---The 10-5 Ravens can clinch a postseason spot if they win in Cincinnati in Week 17. Baltimore would get in if the Browns or Colts lose.

7)---Cleveland Browns---Cleveland is 10-5 and would make the playoffs with a win at Pittsburgh this week. That's the simple route. The complicated route, if they lose, would be a Colts loss, or the Titans losing their final game and the Ravens, Colts and Dolphins all winning in Week 17.

Still in the hunt:

Indianapolis Colts---The Colts are 10-5 and would win the AFC South with a win over the Jaguars couple with a Titans loss to the Texans. They could also clinch a wild card if they win, plus a loss by either the Ravens, Browns, or Dolphins.

NFC

1)---Green Bay Packers---The Packers, who are 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can secure the top spot in the NFC Playoffs with a win at Chicago, or if the Seahawks lose to the 49ers.

2)---New Orleans Saints---The 11-4 Saints have clinched the NFC South. They can win the top spot in the NFC Playoffs with a win at Carolina and a Bears win over the Packers. New Orleans can clinch the second-seed with a win or with a Seattle loss at San Francisco.

3)---Seattle Seahawks---The Seahawks, who are 11-4, have already clinched the NFC West. They can still win the top spot in the NFC if they defeat the 49ers on Sunday, to go along with losses by both the Packers and Saints. They could also secure the number two spot with a win and a New Orleans loss.

4)---Washington Football Team---Washington, who is 6-9, would win the NFC East with a win at Philadelphia on Sunday. If they lose, the Cowboys/Giants winner would win the division.

5)---Tampa Bay Buccaneers---Tampa Bay, who is 10-5 on the season, has clinched a playoff spot and can secure the number five-seed with a win over the Falcons.

6)---Los Angeles Rams---The Rams, who are 9-6, can make the playoffs with a home win against the Cardinals this week, or a Bears loss to the Packers.

7)---Chicago Bears---8-7 Chicago can make the playoffs with a win over the Packers, or with a Cardinals loss to the Rams.

Still in the hunt:

Arizona Cardinals---They need to defeat the Rams and the Bears to lose to the Packers to get in.

Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants: If Washington loses to Philadelphia, the winner of the Cowboys/Giants game in Week 17 will win the NFC East.