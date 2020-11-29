UL Basketball Opens SBC Play

The second season begins today/tonight for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's/women's basketball teams.

Both begin Sun Belt Conference action against the Texas St. Bobcats.

The Louisiana men will play host to Texas St. tonight at the Cajundome, with tipoff time set for 6 p.m.

You can hear all the play-by-play action on New Talk 96.5 KPEL-FM, kpel965.com, and the Kpel 965 mobile app, beginning with the preshow at 5:30 p.m.

Coach Bob Marlin's squad, who hasn't played since defeating the McNeese St. Cowboys, 75-65, back on December 19, is currently riding a six-game win streak and is 6-1 on the still-young season.

The UL women will be in San Marcos, Texas to face Texas St., with tipoff time slated for 4 p.m.

You can listen to that game on Sports Radio ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the pregame show at 5:45 p.m.

Coach Garry Brodhead's squad, who hasn't seen action since a 68-65 setback to Louisiana Tech back on December 20 in Ruston, will enter the match-up with an overall record of 1-4.

The Sun Belt Conference men's/women's schedules are different this season, due to Covid-19 concerns.

Schools will play every time from their own division, while not playing any schools from the other division.

That means that both Louisiana schools will face Texas St., UTA, Little Rock, and Arkansas St. four times this season, including twice at home and twice more on the road while squaring off with ULM in home-and-home affairs.

The Cajun men's team will meet Texas St. again on Saturday afternoon at 4 o'clock at the Cajundome, while the Cajun women's team will finish their road series against Texas St. with a 4 p.m. contest on Saturday as well.