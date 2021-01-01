For the fifth time in six seasons, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

They punched their ticket with a dominant 31-14 win over #4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl semi-final game.

A highly heralded Irish defense was no match for the Tide, who averaged 7.9 yards per play on their way to 437 total yards (297 passing, 140 rushing).

All-American wide receiver and Louisianan native DeVonta Smith got the Tide on the board first with this touchdown catch and run off the pass from Mac Jones.

The most impressive play of the night wasn't a touchdown. It was Alabama running back Najee Harris' leap over a would-be tackler on this 53-yard run.

Notre Dame cut the Bama lead to 14-7, but the Tide quickly answered with another touchdown drive and never looked back.

The outcome never felt in doubt, as the heavily favored Tide rolled for the majority of the contest.

Alabama has won 5 National Championships since 2009 under head coach Nick Saban, and will look to add another on Monday, January 11th in Miami.

They will face off against #3 Ohio State, who defeated #2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl CFP semi-final game.