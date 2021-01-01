Alvin Kamara Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postseason in Question

The New Orleans Saints will have to make do without one of their star players this Sunday, when they close out their regular-season schedule, while his postseason status remains uncertain.

Running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kamara, who is asymptomatic, will miss Sunday's road contest against the Carolina Panthers, but his status for the opening round of the playoffs remains uncertain.

Should Kamara remain asymptomatic, he could be cleared to play in a possible Saints playoff game next weekend, should that game be played on Sunday, Jan. 10.

A player who tests positive is not permitted to return until ten days have passed since a positive result, so Kamara could possibly play on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the NFL will schedule the Saints to play on Sunday, Jan. 10, as some games will be played on that Saturday.

Keep in mind; the Saints still have an outside shot at securing the top-seed in the NFC Playoffs. For that to happen, they need to defeat the Panthers this Sunday, while the Green Bay Packers have to lose to the Chicago Bears, and the Seattle Seahawks have to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

The top-seed and only the top-seed in the NFC and AFC draw first-round byes in NFL Playoffs this year, so playing without Kamara would not be an issue in the playoff, should they be the top-seed.

The 25-year old Kamara, who tied an NFL single-game record with six rushing touchdowns in a 52-33 New Orleans win over the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day, has rushed for 932 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, to go along with 83 receptions for 756 yards and five touchdowns.