Recap of All Ten UL Football Wins in 2020

The 2020 college football season was certainly a special one for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana finished the year with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over the UTSA Roadrunners in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

The 10-win season for the Cajuns marked their second-consecutive double-digit win season, after setting a school-record 11 wins in 2019.

UL's 6-1 Sun Belt Conference record owned them a share of the league title along with Coastal Carolina, who handed the Cajuns their only loss this season.

Louisiana's appearance in the First Responder Bowl was their third-straight bowl appearance under head coach Billy Napier, while also serving as their 8th in the last ten years.

The Cajuns will end the year ranked in the top 25, a first in school history, while also finishing in the top 20 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, also a program first.

Below, let's take a look back at all ten Louisiana wins in what will go down as arguably the best season in program history: