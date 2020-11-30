NFL Predictions – Week 17

It's time for predictions for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.

Yes; this is the final week of the 2020 regular season. Can you believe that?

I had another good week last week, going 11-5.

That week pushed my overall record to 162-77-1 for the year, as I look to close out my picks this year in grand fashion.

This is the last week, so let's close strong!

Week 16 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, some of which will determine playoff spots and seeds, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Packers at Bears---The Packers are 12-3 and can clinch the NFC top spot with a win over Chicago, of the Seahawks lose to the 49ers. But how about the Bears? They've won three straight and have found some offense with Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback, scoring at least 30 points in four-consecutive games. The Bears can make the playoffs with a win, or a loss by the Arizona Cardinals to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago is at home, playing with new life, but I can't envision Green Bay letting the top-seed in the NFC Playoffs slipping away in the final week. I'm picking the Pack.

Washington at Eagles---Washington needs a victory to win the NFC East to make the playoffs or have the Cowboys lose to the Giants. Washington isn't exactly great. They're 6-9, have lost two--straight, and are playing on the road. Still, they're matched-up against a 4-10-1 team with nothing to play for. Again, I'm taking the visitors.

Titans at Texans--The Titans need to win to claim the AFC South, or if the Colts lose to the Jaguars. Don' expect the latter to happen, so Tennessee needs to win. Similar to the other two games, the visiting team has plenty to play for, and similar to the Washington/Eagles game, the home team has very little to play for. Give me yet another road team.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 17:

Dolphins at Bills--Dolphins

Ravens at Bengals---Ravens

Steelers at Browns---Browns

Vikings at Lions---Lions

Jets at Patriots---Patriots

Cowboys at Giants---Cowboys

Falcons at Buccaneers---Buccaneers

Packers at Bears---Packers

Raiders at Broncos---Broncos

Jaguars at Colts---Colts

Chargers at Chiefs---Chiefs

Cardinals at Rams---Rams

Seahawks at 49ers---Seahawks

Saints at Panthers---Saints

Titans at Texans---Titans

Washington at Eagles---Washington