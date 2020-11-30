NFL Predictions – Week 17
It's time for predictions for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.
Yes; this is the final week of the 2020 regular season. Can you believe that?
I had another good week last week, going 11-5.
That week pushed my overall record to 162-77-1 for the year, as I look to close out my picks this year in grand fashion.
This is the last week, so let's close strong!
Week 16 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, some of which will determine playoff spots and seeds, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.
Packers at Bears---The Packers are 12-3 and can clinch the NFC top spot with a win over Chicago, of the Seahawks lose to the 49ers. But how about the Bears? They've won three straight and have found some offense with Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback, scoring at least 30 points in four-consecutive games. The Bears can make the playoffs with a win, or a loss by the Arizona Cardinals to the Los Angeles Rams. Chicago is at home, playing with new life, but I can't envision Green Bay letting the top-seed in the NFC Playoffs slipping away in the final week. I'm picking the Pack.
Washington at Eagles---Washington needs a victory to win the NFC East to make the playoffs or have the Cowboys lose to the Giants. Washington isn't exactly great. They're 6-9, have lost two--straight, and are playing on the road. Still, they're matched-up against a 4-10-1 team with nothing to play for. Again, I'm taking the visitors.
Titans at Texans--The Titans need to win to claim the AFC South, or if the Colts lose to the Jaguars. Don' expect the latter to happen, so Tennessee needs to win. Similar to the other two games, the visiting team has plenty to play for, and similar to the Washington/Eagles game, the home team has very little to play for. Give me yet another road team.
Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 17:
Dolphins at Bills--Dolphins
Ravens at Bengals---Ravens
Steelers at Browns---Browns
Vikings at Lions---Lions
Jets at Patriots---Patriots
Cowboys at Giants---Cowboys
Falcons at Buccaneers---Buccaneers
Packers at Bears---Packers
Raiders at Broncos---Broncos
Jaguars at Colts---Colts
Chargers at Chiefs---Chiefs
Cardinals at Rams---Rams
Seahawks at 49ers---Seahawks
Saints at Panthers---Saints
Titans at Texans---Titans
Washington at Eagles---Washington