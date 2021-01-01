Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns WBB Falls at Texas State 71-63

Brandi Williams scored a season-high 20 points for Louisiana, but it wasn't enough on Friday in San Marcos, as Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball fell to Texas State 71-63 in the first Sun Belt game of the season.

Turnovers proved to be a big difference-maker, as UL gave it away 16 times. Texas State took advantage, scoring 22 points of the giveaways. The Bobcats finished with 13 turnovers of their own, which the Cajuns turned into 10 points.

Trailing by 10 entering the 4th quarter, coach Garry Brodhead's squad refused to go away, going on a 7-0 run to close the deficit to 6 points late to keep the game in question, but in the end, they ran out of time.

With the loss, Louisiana falls to 1-5 on the season, and 0-1 in conference play.

Game two of the weekend conference series is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 pm in San Marcos, Texas, with radio pregame beginning at 3:45 on ESPN1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN1420 app.