Ohio State Crushes Clemson 49-28, Advances to CFP Championship Game

#3 Ohio State was ranked 11th by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with his vote in the coaches poll.

Swinney said he didn't think any team who only played 6 games should be ranked in the top 10.

Now, a team that only played 7 games will compete for a National Championship, as Ohio State crushed #2 Clemson 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl CFP semi-final on Friday night.

With the victory, the Buckeyes advance to the CFP title game to face off against #1 Alabama.

Clemson scored the game's first points, driving down the field on the opening drive for a touchdown.

Ohio State answered in only 3 plays, tying the game at 7 before Clemson struck back with a scoring drive capped off by Travis Etienne's 3-yard touchdown run.

From that point on, it was all Buckeyes, who scored touchdowns on their first five possessions, racking up 394 yards of offense in the first half, leading 35-14 at halftime.

In the end, Ohio State finished with 639 total yards of offense, as quarterback Justin Fields and crew cut through the Tigers defense like a warm knife through butter.

And as for being ranked 11th by Dabo Swinney...

In a matchup of college football royalty, #1 Alabama will face off against #3 Ohio State.

With 25 National Championships between the two (Bama 17, OSU 8), the schools will only be meeting for the 5th time ever.

The Tide are 4-1 all-time against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State won the last matchup in a CFP semi-final game in 2014.

Ohio State went on to win the National Championship that season.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 11th in Miami, with a 7:00 pm kickoff.