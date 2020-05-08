Louisiana College Offers Eunice’s Draay Savoy

An area gridiron star has been extended an offer by a state school.

Draay Savoy, who attends Eunice High School, recently shared on social media that he has been offered by Louisiana College.

Louisiana College is an NCAA Division III school, which means they cannot offer an athletic scholarship, but they can offer a spot on their roster.

A 5-foot-10, 240-pound defensive end, Savoy was a part of the Bobcats 2018 Class 3A state title team.

Currently a junior at Eunice, Savoy is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.