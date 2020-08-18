Lamar Offers Northwest’s Keshaun Lazard

A local prep standout has received his first Division I offer from a school in The Lonestar State.

Keshaun Lazard, currently a student at Northwest High School, located in Opelousas, shared on social media on Monday that he has received an offer from Lamar.

A 6-foot-2, 168-pound receiver, Lazard also plays basketball at Northwest.

Lazard has also reportedly been offered by St. Norbert College, an NCAA Division III school and Grand View University, an NAIA school.

Lazard is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.