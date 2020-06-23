Northwest’s Keshaun Lazard Offered By D-III School

A local prep football standout has been offered an opportunity to extend his athletic/academic career by an NCAA Division III school located in the northern part of the United States.

Keshaun Lazard, who currently attends Northwest High School, located in Opelousas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by St. Norbert College, located in De Pere, Wisconsin.

Like all Division III schools, St. Norbert does not offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer rosters spots.

A 6-foot-1 receiver, Lazard is also a member of the Northwest basketball team,

Lazard, who is scheduled to graduate high school next spring, has also reportedly been offered by Grand View University.