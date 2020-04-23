Mark Hudspeth Offers Northwest’s Keshawn Jackson

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Mark Hudspeth would apparently like to have a former prep star from the Acadiana area join his current football program.

Keshawn Jackson, who played his high school football at Northwest High School in Opelousas, before going on to play junior college football at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by Austin Peay, where Hudspeth is currently the head coach.

A defensive lineman and tight end in high school, Jackson appeared in five games at defensive tackle for Trinity Valley in 2019, compiling 11 tackles.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Jackson will play one more year at Trinity Valley and will be eligible for the Division I level in 2021.

Hudspeth, who was the head man at Louisiana for 7 seasons (2011-2017), helped guide the Governors to a 9-3 regular-season record in his first season at the school during the regular season, capturing an Ohio Valley Conference title in the process, the first for the program since 1977, as well as two triumphs in the FCS Playoffs.

Hudspeth was hired as the 26th coach in UL program history in December of 2010 and guided the Cajuns through the 2017 campaign.

The 51-year old Hudspeth, who was the head coach at North Alabama from 2002-2008, spent the 2018 season as an assistant at Mississippi St.