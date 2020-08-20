Division III School Offers Three Northwest High School Players

Three local prep standouts from the same school have been offered an opportunity to extend their respective athletic/academic career by a school in The Buckeye State.

Joseph Chaisson, Devin Davis, and Keshaun Lazard, who are all teammates at Northwest High School, located in Opelousas, shared on social media on Wednesday that they have been offered by Heidelberg University, an NCAA Division III school, located in Tiffin, Ohio.

Division III schools cannot offer athletic scholarships, but they can offer spots on their respective rosters.

Chaisson is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound cornerback who has also been offered by Carthage College and Culver-Stockton.

Davis is 5-foot-9, 180-pound receiver who received his first offer from Heidelberg.

Lazard is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver who was offered by Lamar earlier this week.

Both are scheduled to graduate high school next spring.