Former Northwest Star Keshawn Jackson Commits to Northwestern St.

A former prep star from the Acadiana area is coming back to Louisiana to continue his athletic/academic career, after spending time at the junior college level.

Keshawn Jackson, who played his high school football at Northwest High School in Opelousas, before going on to play junior college football at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, shared on social media over the weekend that he has verbally committed to Northwestern St.

A defensive lineman and tight end in high school, Jackson appeared in five games at defensive tackle for Trinity Valley in 2019, compiling 11 tackles.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Jackson will play one more year at Trinity Valley and will be eligible for the Division I level in 2021.