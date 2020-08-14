Football Canceled in Fall for All SLC Teams in Louisiana

Schools from the state of Louisiana who are members of the Southland Conference won't be playing football this fall.

On Thursday, the Southland Conference canceled all fall sports due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but they did leave the door open for members to still play non-conference games, at their discretion.

As it turns out, that won't be the case for the four Louisiana institutions who are members of the league; McNeese, Northwestern St., Nicholls St., and Southeastern Louisiana, with all saying later on Thursday that they won't be playing any football this fall, but hope to play next spring.

The sports impacted by the decision include football, volleyball, soccer, and cross country.

The McNeese decision officially canceled the Cowboys' scheduled September 5 game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette, leaving UL with an opening week void on their schedule.

All FCS programs have canceled football in the fall, meaning Southern and Grambling St., both members of the SWAC, will be taking the fall off as well.