Acadiana’s Ian Montz Receives Two Baseball Offers

A local prep multi-sport standout received two collegiate baseball offers recently.

Ian Montz, who attends Acadiana High School, shared on social media last Friday that he has received offers from Northwestern St. and Blinn Junior College.

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball commitment, Montz decommitted earlier this month.

Montz has been offered football scholarships by the likes of McNeese St., who also offered him in baseball, along with Nicholls St., Lamar, and Southern.

Montz has also been offered by Southeastern Louisiana.

A left-handed hitter who also throws from the left side, Montz is an outfielder, who also is used as a pitcher at the prep level.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Montz is a defensive back in football, helping the Wreckin' Rams to an unbeaten season and the Class 5A state title in 2019.

Montz is scheduled to graduate from Acadiana next spring.