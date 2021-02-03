UL Football Offers Multiple Prep Standouts

One day prior to the beginning of the late signing period for its 2021 signing class, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were busy working on a future signing class, offering several prep standouts, including three from the Acadiana area.

Among the local stars that Louisiana offered on Tuesday was Laterrance Welch, a cornerback from Acadiana High School, who helped lead the Wreckin' Rams to back-to-back Class 5A state titles in 2019 and 2020.

Welch, who committed to LSU last month, also reportedly has received offers from such schools as Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan St., Minnesota, Mississippi St., Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulane, and Virginia.

Another local prep star who the Cajuns offered on Tuesday was Maxie Baudoin, a defensive lineman who attends Ascension Episcopal High School.

Baudoin has already reportedly been offered by such schools as Florida St., Michigan St., Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Penn St., USC, and Arizona St., Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulane, USC, Virginia, and Georgia.

The final local standout who was offered by Louisiana on Tuesday is Brylan Green, a defensive back from Lafayette Christian Academy.

A two-sport standout, Green was offered by UL Baseball last June.

The Cajuns also offered Jennings High School running back Trevor Etienne on Tuesday, one of the top running backs, not only in the state but in the entire country as well.

Etienne has reportedly been offered by such schools as LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Tennesse, Texas A&M, and Virginia.

Shazz Preston, a wide receiver who attends St. James High School in St. James, Louisiana was offered by the Cajuns on Tuesday.

Preston has a number of impressive offers on the table, including ones from LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi St., and Ole Miss.

Marlon Gunn, Jr., a running back from Scotlandville Magnet, located in Baton Rouge, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by UL.

Gunn has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Florida St., SMU, and Virginia.

Finally, Ronald "Champ" Lewis, a defensive back from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

Lewis has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Memphis, Louisiana Tech, and Kansas.

All of these prep stars are scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022.