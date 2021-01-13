LSU Offers Acadiana’s Laterrance Welch

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a local football standout to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Cornerback Laterrance Welch, who attends Acadiana High school, shared on social media on Monday that he has received an offer from LSU.

Welch has also already received offers from an impressive list of schools, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Miami, Michigan St., Minnesota, Mississippi St., Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulane, and Virginia.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Welch helped Acadiana to back-to-back Class 5A state titles in 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, Acadiana finished unbeaten for the first time in school history, including a state title, before finishing 11-1 in 2020 with yet another state crown to its credit.

Only a junior, Welch is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Welch is one of the top younger players, not only in both the local area and the state but in the entire country as well, and it's good to see him receiving so much well-deserved attention.

He's a terrific athlete, has good size, has fantastic cover skills, and is a solid tackler.

All those football attributes, and he's known as an asset off the field as well.

He's already received a number of offers from an impressive list of schools, with more almost certain to be coming his way.

We congratulate him on his offer from LSU, as well as all of his previous offers, and we wish him the best this season and beyond.