Acadiana’s Laterrance Welch Commits to LSU

The LSU Tigers are apparently going to be adding a local football standout to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Cornerback Laterrance Welch, who attends Acadiana High school, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

Last week, Welch shared that he was extended an offer by the Tigers.

Prior to committing to LSU, Welch received offers from an impressive list of schools, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan St., Minnesota, Mississippi St., Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Tulane, and Virginia.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Welch helped Acadiana to back-to-back Class 5A state titles in 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, Acadiana finished unbeaten for the first time in school history, including a state title, before finishing 11-1 in 2020 with yet another state crown to its credit.

Only a junior, Welch is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Welch is one of the top younger players, not only in both the local area and the state but in the entire country as well, and it's good to see him receive so much well-deserved attention before his verbal commitment to LSU.

He's a terrific athlete, has good size, has fantastic cover skills, and is a solid tackler.

All those football attributes, and he's known as an asset off the field as well.

We congratulate him on his commitment to LSU, and we wish him the very best, in the time that is left for him at Acadiana, as well as his bright future with the Tigers.